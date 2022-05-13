Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $73.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
NASDAQ:VIR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,732. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,832 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
