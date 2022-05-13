vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

VTVT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 3,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.43. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

