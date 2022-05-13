Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Acquires $1,095,381.84 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 58,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,919.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of WBD opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.