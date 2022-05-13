Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Acquires $1,095,381.84 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 58,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,919.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WBD opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

