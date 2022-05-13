Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Decreased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 3.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.17% of Waters worth $39,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Waters by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.42. 254,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

