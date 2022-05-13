Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN: AAMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/29/2022 – Altisource Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AAMC traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $10.75. 720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
