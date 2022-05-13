Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN: AAMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – Altisource Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAMC traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $10.75. 720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

