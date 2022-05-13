Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Wejo Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.