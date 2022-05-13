Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.12.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 107,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,175. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

