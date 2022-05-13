Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 54.9% in April

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DMO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 37,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 518,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 468,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

