Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 54.9% in April

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:DMO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 37,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.