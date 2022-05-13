Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,455 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.80% of Weyerhaeuser worth $248,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 108,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

