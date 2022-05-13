Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,500 Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. 29,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,707. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.