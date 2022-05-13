Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

