Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 31,135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 334.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 86,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,384. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.