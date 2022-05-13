Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.
SKLZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,997,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.12. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
