William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 2,853,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,446. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

