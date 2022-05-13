Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.90%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS:WLMS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 137,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,609. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,689 shares of company stock worth $86,887. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

