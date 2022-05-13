Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,300 ($53.01) price objective on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) price objective on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($60.41) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,667.31 ($45.21).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,017 ($37.20) on Monday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,478 ($67.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -6.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,894.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,794.83.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

