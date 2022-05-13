Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

WWW stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.83. 1,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.