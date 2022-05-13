Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $153.50. 6,349,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

