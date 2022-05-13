Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,824. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average is $163.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

