Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 28.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in American Electric Power by 96.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 263,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,229,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,378,000 after purchasing an additional 533,202 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.69. 2,270,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.