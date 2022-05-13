Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 516.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,381. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $231.95 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.07.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
