Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 417,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,240,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after buying an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after buying an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. 2,269,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

