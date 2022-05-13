Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

WRAP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 3,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 314.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wrap Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn M. Hickman bought 11,070 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,453.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 96,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 190.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

