WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $51.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSFS. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 293,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,540. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

