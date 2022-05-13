XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Shares Down 1.9%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($76.75) to GBX 5,600 ($69.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get XP Power alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.