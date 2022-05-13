Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to post $31.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.66 million and the lowest is $31.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,607. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $175,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

