Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.69.

LULU stock traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.62. 42,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.78. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 62.5% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

