Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Post -$1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($4.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($1.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.16% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of MIRM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 380,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,978. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,735,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

