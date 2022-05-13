Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.15 Million

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to announce $306.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.22 million and the highest is $308.97 million. NuVasive reported sales of $294.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.

NuVasive stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

