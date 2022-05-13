Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) to post $296.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $393.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OAS traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.46. The company had a trading volume of 258,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,194. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $71.24 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

