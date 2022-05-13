Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) will post sales of $220.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $912.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.10 million to $931.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

TCBI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. 6,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,185. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

