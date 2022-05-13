Zacks: Analysts Expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tritium DCFC.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Tritium DCFC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.