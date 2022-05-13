Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post $1.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to report $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.31. Autodesk posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $10.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.26. 63,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,209. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average is $244.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a one year low of $175.41 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.