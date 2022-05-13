Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Announce $8.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $8.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $5.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $25.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $28.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.93 to $21.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

RS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.66. 6,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,208. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

