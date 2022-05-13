Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Utz Brands by 183.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 23.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 837,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.