Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Utz Brands by 183.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 23.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 837,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

