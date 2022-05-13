Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. UWM posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in UWM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in UWM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in UWM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWMC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 170,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,833. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $350.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

