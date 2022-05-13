Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.97. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.92. 1,844,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

