Zacks: Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $30.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.91 billion to $32.33 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $30.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $124.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.81 billion to $127.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.63 billion to $140.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.09. 10,441,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,414,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.37 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

