Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 148,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,147. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.65.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.