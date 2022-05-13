Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.43.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 112.18% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 705,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

