Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Sell

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EONGY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.11) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($11.84) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,125. E.On has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.48 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

