Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) to Hold

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

MARUY stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. Marubeni has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, subcontracting and agriculture services, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizer raw materials, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

