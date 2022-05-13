Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $29,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $12,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

