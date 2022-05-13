Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Hold

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

