Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

