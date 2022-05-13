Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to “Hold”

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

AUPH traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 3,428,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,511. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,682,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

