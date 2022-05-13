Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $71.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $237,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,830. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

