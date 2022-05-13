Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,872. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $423,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $90,861,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $84,424,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $69,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

