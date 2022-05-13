Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZRSEF. Citigroup lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.25.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.27. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.