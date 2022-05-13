Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.51) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 1,855,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,960. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $126,499.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

